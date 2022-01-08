2021 Ashanti Music Awards: Full list of winners

Ypee won the Best Rapper of the Year at the Ashanti Music Awards

Source: Contributor, Kubi Live

The Second Edition of the 2021/2022 Ashanti Music Awards officially kicked off at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.

Some dignitaries present were Mrs. Augustina Addison, Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi, Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei-Tutu Kwabena, General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie, Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr Emmanuel Bimpeh, CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney, Building Supervisor, Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli, CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult, as well as other celebrities.



Rapper BiggBone kickstarted with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.



Other artistes such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans present at the event.



See the full list of winner below.



Best Rapper of Ashanti



Ypee



Artist Of Ashanti



Gyakie



Best Collaboration of Ashanti



Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee

HipHop Song of Ashanti



Jay Bahd (Condemn)



International Collaboration of Ashanti



Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy



New Artist of Ashanti



Queen Victoria



HipHop Artist of Ashanti



Jay Bahd



International Artist of Ashanti



Black Kat Gh

Gospel Artist of Ashanti



Jojo Arhin



<>Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti



African Child (Kumoo)



Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti



African Child



Gospel song of Ashanti



Obaapa Christy



Popular Song of Ashanti



Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)

Ep/Album of Ashanti



Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)



Best Rap song of Ashanti



Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar



Instrumentalist of Ashanti



Nana Akwasi



Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti



Ceekay (Makoma)



Artist Manager of Ashanti



BKC Boss

Record of Ashanti



Kojo Cue (Ex)



Best Producer of Ashanti



Tubhani Muzik



Video director of Ashanti



Mysta Bruce



Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti



Dj Carcious