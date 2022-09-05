2021 Audit Report: Infractions league table

Table toppers Infractions league table

The 2021 Auditor General's report showed that Ghana lost more than GH¢1 billion due to infractions at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

A breakdown of the total infractions showed that the revenue the country lost from tax irregularities was a little over GH¢ 989 million; cash irregularities, almost GH¢ 46 million; debts loans and advances irregularities, GH¢ almost GH¢ 31 million; payroll irregularities, over GH¢5.6 million; stores/procurement irregularities, over GH¢ 500 thousand; rent irregularities, more than GH¢7.7 million; and contract irregularities; over GH¢1.5million



Even though it seems unconscionable, the over GH¢1 billion lost due to infractions shows a 47 percent reduction from the more than GH¢2 billion revenue loss to infractions in 2020 at the various MDAs.



In this article, GhanaWeb, using the data provided by the Office of the Auditor General, ranks the various central government ministries in terms of irregularities they committed in 2021.



1. Ministry for Finance



The Ministry of Finance which is headed bThe 2021 Auditor General's report showed that Ghana lost more than GH¢1 billion due to infractions at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



A breakdown of the total infractions showed that the revenue the country lost from tax irregularities was a little over GH¢ 989 million; cash irregularities, almost GH¢ 46 million; debts loans and advances irregularities, GH¢ almost GH¢ 31 million; payroll irregularities, over GH¢5.6 million; stores/procurement irregularities, over GH¢ 500 thousand; rent irregularities, more than GH¢7.7 million; and contract irregularities; over GH¢1.5million.



Even though it seems unconscionable, the over GH¢1 billion lost due to infractions shows a 47 percent reduction from the more than GH¢2 billion revenue loss to infractions in 2020 at the various MDAs.



In this article, GhanaWeb, using the data provided by the Office of the Auditor General, ranks the various central government ministries in terms of irregularities they committed in 2021.

1. Ministry for Finance



The Ministry of Finance, which is headed by Ken Ofori-Atta, committed the most infractions.



In all, it committed over nearly GH¢1 billion infractions representing over 88 percent of the total infractions.







2. Ministry of Works and Housing



Francis Asenso-Boakye came second on the infraction league table. It committed infractions worth over GH¢66 million.



However, the number of infractions they committed is not up to even 1 percent of the total infractions committed.





The ministries of sports, Justice, food and agriculture were the other ministries that committed significant infractions.



View the table for the position of the various ministries and the various infraction they committed.











It is also worth knowing that ten of the 30 central government ministries did not commit any infraction, according to the Auditor General. These ministries are the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, Ministry of Defends and the Ministry of Public Enterprises.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DOy Ken Ofori-Atta committed the most infractions.

In all, it committed over nearly GH¢1 billion infractions representing over 88 percent of the total infractions.







2. Ministry of Works and Housing



Francis Asenso-Boakye came second on the infraction league table. It committed infractions worth over GH¢66 million.



However, the number of infractions they committed is not up to even 1 percent of the total infractions committed.







The ministries of sports, Justice, food and agriculture were the other ministries that committed significant infractions.



View the table for the position of the various ministries and the various infraction they committed.









It is also worth knowing that ten of the 30 central government ministries did not commit any infraction according to the Auditor General. These ministries are the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, Ministry of Defends and the Ministry of Public Enterprises.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DO