2021 BECE: Avoid examination malpractices - Director General of Prisons to candidates

Director-General of Prisons, Isaac Kofi Egyir with other officers during the visit

Director-General of Prisons, Isaac Kofi Egyir has advised candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) to desist from any act that will amount to examination malpractice.

Mr. Egyir gave the advice Tuesday morning when he visited the Bethany Methodist Junior High School examination centre where inmate candidates of the Senior Correctional Centre are writing the BECE.



He said he believed that the candidates had been adequately prepared and should therefore obey all the rules governing the conduct of the exams and God will crown their efforts with success.



He urged them to put up their best and make the Service, their families and themselves proud.



The inmate candidates who were visibly excited by the visit of the Director-General and his entourage, promised to give off their best in their exams and come out with flying colours.

The Director-General of Prisons was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Prisons in responsible for welfare, Mr. Francis Omane-Addo and Officer-in-charge of the Senior Correctional Centre, Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Millicent Owusu (Mrs).



In all, 32 inmates from the Senior Correctional Centre and Nsawam Medium Security Prison are writing this year’s BECE.



Inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre have since 2009, sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and have each year recorded a 100% pass.