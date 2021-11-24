2021 BECE School Selection: Beware of fraudsters - Free SHS Secretariat warns parents

Candidates during a paper

Source: Agyenim Boateng, Contributor

The Free Senior High School Secretariat has cautioned parents to be wary of fraudsters who are claiming to have protocols in the 2021 school placement and are using to charge monies to get students placed.

According to the Secretariat, some of the recalcitrant internet Café Operators have been falsely claiming to have access to the Computerized School Selection Placement System, taking monies from some unsuspecting parents and students all in the name of getting them schools of their choice.



Speaking on OTEC FM's Breakfast Show, Dubbed’ Nyansapo’ on Tuesday November 23, 2021, the Head of Operations at the Free SHS Secretariat Mr. Appiah Kubi revealed that, the Ghana Education Service have a fair placement system for all students, adding that any individual or agency claiming to have access to the system is a scam.



He added that no person has been authorized to receive monies on behalf of the Secretariat for placement into his or her preferred school.



"No parent or student should pay money to any individual or agency with the hope of facilitating placement into the school he or she chooses" he noted.

This year’s school selection process of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates into various senior high schools across the country will commence from November 29, 2021 to December 14, 2021, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.



In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES intimated that ahead of the process, it will engage various stakeholders on the guidelines from the school selection.



The sensitization drive is expected to take place tomorrow November 23, 2021.