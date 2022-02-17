2021 BECE: Verification and confirmation of schools commences

Students taking the BECE exams | File photo

Source: GNA

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted access to candidates of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to verify and confirm their choice of schools pending the release of the results and school's placement.

This is to ensure a smooth run of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) this year.



A statement issued by the GES said CSSPS Secretariat has from Tuesday, February 16, 2022, made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for verification and confirmation.



The exercise will run till Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



The statement said candidates were to check and immediately notify their various Heads of schools of any error found for corrections to be made before the release of results and school's placement.

It said bulk SMS of the schools selected would be sent to the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection process.



Aside from the bulk messages that would be sent to all contacts, parents and candidates could also dial *899*88# and follow instructions to verify choices. They could also access the online portal option via https://csspsverify.com.



“Candidates should note that this is not a new process of school selection and therefore schools cannot be changed except there is an error that needs to be rectified,” the statement said.