2021 BECE begins today

Students write Social Studies and French on Monday

About 571,894 final-year junior high school (JHS) students are beginning their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) from today, Monday, November 15.

The examination is to qualify them for placement into senior high schools (SHSs).



Over 2,000 centers have been set up across the 16 regions of the country for the examinations run by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



They are starting with Social Studies and French.

The examinations are scheduled to end on Friday, November 19.



According to WAEC, officials of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) have been deployed to monitor the process to prevent malpractices.



The Council said Covid-19 protocols have also been put in place across the 2,158 centers as hand sanitizers will be given to all candidates.