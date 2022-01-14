2021 BECE candidates likely to enter SHS in April

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the full calendar of the 2022 academic year for pre-tertiary public schools in Ghana.

According to the release, Form 1 senior high school (SHS) students are expected to begin school on Monday, April 4, albeit tentative.



That will be almost two months after their seniors reopen.



The Form 1 students will largely be constituted by those who sat the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).



The seniors – Form 1 and 2 students – will reopen on Monday, February 7. Some of them have returned to complete their last term, which paused as a result of the Christmas festivities.

The release also confirms the reopening date for all kindergarten, primary and junior high schools on Tuesday, January 18.



These dates have been approved by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, upon the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee on Schools’ Calendar.



The full calendar is expected to be made available to the public soon.