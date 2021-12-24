2021 Christmas: Police intensifies safety education for 'okada' riders

File photo of Okada riders

The Aflao District Police Command in the Volta Region has organised another sensitization programme for commercial motor and tricycle riders to ensure there are fewer crashes during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

The second in the series of sensitization programmes took place at Victoria Park in the Aflao municipality on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 and brought together over 100 commercial motor and tricycle riders.



Speaking at the event, Superintendent Obrako Sarpong Bempah, the Aflao District Police Commander, explained portions of the road traffic regulations to the riders.



He encouraged the riders to register their motorbikes and tricycles, insure them and renew their roadworthy certificates as required by law.

Mr Bempah, who was supported by DSP Eric Vondee, the Ketu Divisional Crime Officer, warned those using motorbikes with foreign registration numbers for commercial purposes to desist from doing so or risk being arrested and prosecuted.



The engagement forms part of a series of such programmes being organised across the Volta Region to ensure crashes are brought to the barest minimum.