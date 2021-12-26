2021 Christmas: You are safe with me - Fanteakwa South DCE assures his people

Ernest Ofosu, District Chief Executive Officer for Fanteakwa South

The District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for Fanteakwa South in the Eastern region, Ernest Ofosu has said in an interview that his people are safe with him.

In an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, he said he is doing everything possible to protect the people in his district as we draw near to Christmas.



Speaking with Nana Kwabena Addo on Radio 1, he stated that he is making sure his people get the best of protection during and after Christmas.



“Security is relatively calm in my district, for three months now since I took office I have had several meetings with the security agencies in my area to ensure the best for my people,” he said.

“Getting to Christmas the commanders have identified some hotspot in the district with the need to intensify security, I have spoken to the commanders especially the Anyinam commander and I have resourced them to enable them to give out their best,” he explained.



Hon. Ofosu added that he has encouraged them to be on alert and intensify their patrol day and night to ensure the safety of his people during Christmas.



“I’m trying my best to give my people the best of security. I have put in place the best security measures to ensure they enjoy Christmas to the fullest, no one should worry they are safe with me,” he assures them.