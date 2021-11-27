2021 NSMQ: Kufuor congratulates Prempeh College

Kufuor has congratulated his alma mater

Prempeh College won the 2021 NSMQ



In a tweet, he said he was proud of the students



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has congratulated his alma mater, Prempeh College, for emerging as the winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



In a post on his Twitter timeline, Kufuor wrote, “Congratulations! Prempeh College Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. So proud of you guys. #NSMQFinals.”



Prempeh College won their fifth NSMQ title on Friday, November 26, 2021.

They beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, LEGON), and Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) in the 2021 edition of the keenly followed contest.



At the end of the contest, Prempeh College got 53 points with PRESEC and KETASCO getting 49 and 30 points respectively.



The knockout stage of this year's edition took place on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



What started as contests between over 100 senior high schools across the country came down to the final three.



The dream of a seventh trophy eluded PRESEC whiles KETASCO would have to wait longer for their first trophy but for Prempeh College it was a befitting fifth in the own backyard.

