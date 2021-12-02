2021 NSMQ: PRESEC was given a ‘raw deal’ – Old Students lament

Presec

Presec Old Boys Association is complaining of unfair treatment after they failed to win their 7th NSMQ title on Friday, November 26, 2021.

According to the group, they want incidents that led to them being given a “raw deal” at the fierce final investigated.



A statement issued on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, explained that the global executives met the handlers of the NSMQ team and concerned alumni to initiate steps in forwarding their concerns to Primetime.



“It was unanimously decided that the school supported by alumni, should look into the incidents that happened at the event that led to us being given a raw deal.”

“Global Executive wishes to further assure entire fraternity that much is being done to address their concerns raised after the finals. We subsequently ask members to however well-intentioned, that stands to dent and taint the brand and image of our great school, “ the statement added



Read the statement below:



