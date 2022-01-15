2021 National Best Fisherman’s award withdrawn

Fisher folk at work | File photo

ATLFMNEWS is learning that the 2021 National best fisherman, Nana Kweku Ehun has been stripped of the award by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

This was revealed by the Apofohene of Anomabo, who also doubles as the Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Fishermen Council, Nana Sanka.



He said investigations by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture indicated that the best fisherman was involved in illegal fishing practices hence, the withdrawal of his award.



ATLFMNEWS gathers that details of the withdrawal will be communicated at a scheduled press briefing next week at Anomabo in the Central Region.



However, ahead of the briefing, a former chairman of the Central Regional Fishermen Council and currently a board member of the National Fisheries Commission of Ghana, Nana Joojo Solomon, reacting to this development said the withdrawal “is an indictment on the entire election mode.”

He said, “That for us to even reach the final day when the president has offered the award only to find out that it was wrongfully awarded is embarrassing to the process.”



The withdrawal, he said, only indicates that due diligence was not done. He advised that a critical assessment must be done going forward.



“… we should look at those who are involved, and how it is done and the kind of vetting processes or procedure that is adopted in the selection process,” he said.



Nana Kweku Ehun was adjudged the national best fisherman for his immense contribution to fishing and its related activities in Ghana in the just ended 2021 Farmers’ Day celebration.