2021 Police Recruitment: Successful applicants to begin interview and medical exams

Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

Successful applicants of the 2021 Police Recruitment Examination exercise will from Monday, December 13, 2021, begin their medical examination.

The applicants will also go through interview sessions from Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the medical examinations would be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast.



It said in Accra, it would be held at National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano and for Kumasi it would happen at Police Training School, Patasi.

The statement said in Tamale, the exercise would be organised at Tamale Police Clinic and for Cape Coast, at the Cape Coast Police Clinic.



It said successful applicants were to visit the recruitment portal to print their medical examination and interview chits for further details.



The statement wished all unsuccessful applicants the best of luck next time.