2021 Police recruitment exercise ends

The Ghana Police Service has announced that its 2021 Police recruitment/enlistment exercise came to an end today Sunday 14th November 2021, with a written examination across the country.

A statement issued by the service said successful applicants would be contacted after the full assessment has been completed.



It commended all applicants who submitted to the exercise as well as officers of the service for their work.



The Police are expected to recruit some 5,000 personnel as part of efforts to boost the manpower of the various security agencies.



The Fire Service, Immigration Service, and the Prisons Service will each recruit 2,000 persons.

Ghana’s Police Service is said to have a staff strength of 25,000, putting the police to citizen ratio at 1:1200.



This is below the United Nation’s minimum ratio of 1:500.



