2021 Population and Housing Census begins in Ho

Census enumerators

Source: GNA

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) has begun in the Ho Municipality without any hiccups.

The enumerators and supervisors were at the Ho Central Market to enumerate the traders to ensure they are part of the data collected.



Some of the people who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the enumeration process was “very fast” and were happy to be counted.



A passenger enroute to Accra, who gave his name as Frank, told the GNA that the exercise was for the development of the country so everyone had to be part.



He said the enumerators were also professional in asking the questions and the patience they showed was commendable.



Another passenger who gave her name as Florence, said she was happy that the event had finally started and encouraged all to participate.

Daniel Madugu, a Bookman at the Ho Central Station, asked people to avoid politicising the exercise, saying it would not help the nation to progress.



Mr Chris Amewu, the Volta Regional Census Officer, who was with the team in the night, said: “So far so good because the exercise is going on smoothly without any difficulties.”



He said they had not encountered any problem at the places visited and commended the people for the cooperation.



Mr Amewu said the exercise was for the betterment of the country, therefore, no one should be left out.



Mr Amewu called on the citizens to warmly welcome the enumerators to their homes and provide the necessary information to complete the exercise smoothly.