2021 Population and Housing Census begins in Hohoe

2021 Population and Housing Census

Source: GNA

This year's Population and Housing Census (PHC), has started in the Hohoe Municipality.

The enumeration exercise will measure the accurate size of the country’s population, which is now estimated at 30 million and also provide relevant demographic data that will enhance national development planning.



Enumerators will acquire information from residents, both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, relating to their age, sex, marital status, educational attainment, and occupation and economic activity.



Peter Kweikuma, Hohoe Municipal Census Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that listing of structures were completed and the blurring of sirens was to create memories in the minds of the populace and also served as reference point to all enumeration questions.



He said field officers were ready to hit the field from Monday, June 28 to July 11, with work evenly shared among them.



The Officer encouraged residents and non-residents who found themselves in Hohoe during the census night to avail themselves for enumeration.

Mr Kweikuma also urged them to provide accurate information to census officials during enumeration.



"The MCE and paramount chief would be enumerated after which they would make declaration to people to avail themselves for enumeration."



Other information during the exercise will relate to where people reside in terms of permanent and temporary residential structures and the availability of vital social services like water, health, education and housing.



At the stroke of midnight on June 28, a siren was blurred in the Hohoe township and other communities in the Municipality.



Some of the people counted during the night were reluctant to give out their information.

Newton Gle, a resident told the GNA that he expected the outcome of the exercise to affect his personal development in relation to employment.



"Since I am being counted, I also have to get part of the national cake. I am pleading to the government that I don't want the roads to be done but rather need a job because I am a family head."



The 2021 PHC, themed: "You Count, Get Counted" is the first fully digital census and will end on July 11 this year.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and security agencies joined the exercise.