2021 WASSCE:174 entire results cancelled

WAEC

Source: GNA

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says 174 entire results of candidates who sat for this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been cancelled.

It said the results were cancelled for examination malpractices such as the bringing of foreign materials, including mobiles phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers and collusion.



The Council, in a press release issued and signed by Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head, Public Affair, on a provisional results of school candidates who sat for this year’s examination, said a total of 3,667 results were withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of malpractices detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



The release said, “The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have been withheld and are being scrutinised. The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.”



It said the cancellation of the results was approved by the 31st meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee, held in October 2021.



The release said the Council would make available login details to school heads to print the statement results of their candidates.

It, therefore, asked candidates to contact the school heads for their results.



Meanwhile, the Council said it had hosted the results online and that candidates who desired to access their results could do so by accessing its website or dial the short code *944#.



The release cautioned stakeholders, especially candidates against scammers, with the promise to upgrade results at a fee.



“Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated. Institutions are, therefore, urged to always verify results presented to them to expose incidents of forgery,” the release said.