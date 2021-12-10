2021 WASSCE: Investigate thoroughly why thousands of candidates didn’t show up - Lecturer appeals to WAEC

Collings Kankam Kwarteng, Lecturer

A lecturer at the Marketing Department of the Kumasi Technical University Dr Collings Kankam Kwarteng has called for thorough investigations into why over three thousand students registered for the 2021 West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) failed to sit for the exams.

Speaking on OTEC FM's breakfast show dubbed "Nyansapo" on Thursday, December 9, 2021, he described the situation as alarming and called for swift action to find out exactly why the students were absent during the examination period.



The West African Examination Council WAEC on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2021 WASSCE for schools in Ghana.



A total of Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-Three (3,545) representing (0.79) candidates who registered for the examination according to WAEC were absent during the examination period.



Reasons for the absence however were not captured in the report which was released.

Dr Collins Kankam Kwarteng reacting to this urged the WAEC to collaborate with Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to get to the bottom of this issue.



"The students who were absent are Ghanaians and I believe it is worth investigating for the country to find solutions to this worrying situation". he said.



"I'm praying that most of the absentees had either traveled outside the country or might have sat earlier for the November/December Examination (NOVDEC) which precedes the main examination, anything short of that will be a serious implication for the youth and the country in near future", he noted.