2021 WASSCE: Only Biology, Geography papers did not leak – EDUWATCH

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of EDUWATCH Africa has said that the proliferation of social media platforms has made more conducive the business of selling examination questions.

According to him, the West African Examination Council has been overwhelmed by the emergence of the platforms and is unable to control the leakage of questions.



He told GhanaWeb that the phenomenon of exam question leakage has existed for decades but modern technology has only worsened it.



Kofi Asare said he would not place the blame solely on WAEC as even the Ghanaian society has been caught in the wave of technological advances.



Speaking on the conduct of the 2021 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Kofi Asare said that all but the Biology and Geography papers did not leak.



He said investigations by his outfit showed that most of the papers were leaked via social media platforms with Telelgram featuring strongly.

“What was 20 years ago when I was in secondary school, maybe the same but 20 years ago there was no WhatsApp so a leakage that would have lingered in Accra. Now it gets universal, in the whole country, because of the facilitating technology. The leakage that couldn’t have been commercialized and only shared in person is now being leaked onto social media handles like telegram and being marketed and reaching all students who want to buy.



“It is not a problem with WAEC but a problem with the examination we conduct. What is happening is the functioning of the society we live in. A functioning also of WAEC in respect to they being overtaken by technology. Everybody has a responsibility.



“The only papers we monitored which did not leak were Geography and Biology. Apart from these two, I don’t remember any paper which did not leak. By 10 pm, the questions were on Telegram platforms. We were buying the questions. We bought all the questions with the exception of Biology and Geography, all the questions came,” he said.



