2021 in pictures

2021 was an eventful year and some of these events have been captured in photos

It’s a wrap! in a few hours, the curtains will be drawn to another eventful year; 2021. This year, like every other, was not without drama, grief, joy, and excitement alike.

In all of these, memories were captured in photographs – the funny, the dramatic, the happy and sad memories, even the bizarre ones.



These have been put together in this GhanaWeb Year In Review piece, to give you a recap of how 2021 went down, Enjoy!



January 7 parliament drama:



The showdown started on the eve of the inauguration of the 8th parliament under the fourth Republic. It was a fight over ballot boxes and oh my! It was a messy fight.



















Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful marked her territory and she will not be bullied!







Then soldiers were invited into the house, we would only learn later that this was a move authorized by a Commander in the Ghana Armed Forces, according to National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.







Alban Bagbin elected:



Ultimately, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin was elected as Speaker of Parliament with Joseph Osei Owusu as First Deputy Speaker and Andrew Amoako Asiamah as the Second Deputy Speaker.











Akufo-Addo inaugurated:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was elected the President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana for the second time and for the first time in a while, he wore a suit instead of an African Wear like his predecessors did.











Rawlings laid to rest:



Following the death of Former President, Jerry John Rawlings on November 12, 2020, he was buried on January 27, this year. His wife, all four children, and sympathisers were present to bid the former President farewell.















Election Petition 2021:



The NDC sent the Electoral Commission and Flagbearer of the NPP to court to contest the 2020 elections. Here, it was a lot of drama as witnesses, judges, and lawyers for both plaintiffs and accused argued out their cases.





































IGP appointed:



In July 2021, a new Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to replace, James Oppong-Boanuh. Following this, he has been praised on several occasions for bringing transformation to the police service.







#FixTheCountry:



This was arguably, the biggest protest of the year. A group of independent, non-political group of ordinary Ghanaians took to the streets to call for social and economic reform in the country.



















IGP introduces horse patrol, dog patrols:



As part of his new introductions, the new IGP, George Akuffo Dampare introduced the horse and dog patrol system to help the Ghana Police Service in its work.











Anti LGBTQ+ Petition:



Led by Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, a group of persons drafted and presented a bill that provides some restrictions for activities by members of the LGBTQ+ community. It was contested by another group who said the bill had elements that violated the rights of such individuals.



The bill is still before parliament and has since been supported by some religious groups.















Kojo Tsikata, Sir John, Justice Marful Sau buried:



The mortal remains of the late Captain (Rtd) Kojo Tsikata, former General Secretary of NPP, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) and former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Kofi-Marful-Sau were all laid to rest in November, June and October respectively.



The remains of Catpain Kojo Tsikata were however cremated per the request of the family.















Budget reading:

As is required of the Finance Minister to present the budget in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution did not come without its own set of drama.



The hoots, the walkouts, the disagreements and the subtle jabs.



There was the Mid-year Budget Review and the End of Year.























Hearts of Oak wins FA Cup and GPL:



Hearts of Oak won the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup for a record eleventh time after edging out Ashantigold 8-7 during penalty shootouts. The team also ended their 12-year wait for a major silver ware after drawing 1-1 against Liberty Professionals on Sunday to win the 2020/2021 Premier League.











Road Toll Ban:



After the Finance Minister’s budget reading in November, Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta directed that all toll booths be closed. This courted some controversy but ultimately, the tolls remain closed till date.











Otumfuo gold coins:



Some 20,000 commemorative gold coins were launched to honour the Asantehene, Outmfuo Osei Tutu II for his service to humanity and these were auctioned across the globe.







Inauguration of Pokuase interchange:



In July 2021, the Pokuase Interchange was commissioned in Accra by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.











TB Joshua passes:



Internationally known Prophet, T.B Joshua died in June this year and was buried in July.







Keta Tidal waves:



Residents of Keta and its environs suffered when tidal waves took over their homes.











CK Akonnor sacked:

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) terminated the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect over Ghana's abysmal start in the FIFA World Cup qualifications.







Akuapem Poloo goes to jail:



Actress Akuapem Poloo was arrested for posing nude in front of her little boy. She was sent to jail and subsequently bailed.











Kasoa, Fiave, Abesim murders:



There were various murders by jealous or jilted lovers. Most prominent were those that happened in Ho Fiave and Abesim in the Bono Region. There was also the murder of a little boy by some of his colleagues in Kasoa which news shook the nation.



















Adinkra CEO marries:



Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah tied the knot with Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel on Friday, November 5.







Shatta, Medikal go to jail:



Shatta and his accomplices were arrested for causing fear and panic with news about the artiste being shot. Rapper Medikal was also arrested for brandishing a gun. They both were later bailed.















Samuel Takyi wins at Tokyo 2020:



Samuel Takyi won a boxing bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ghana's first podium finish in 29 years, but his incredible Olympic journey came to an end in the semi-final at the hands of the USA's Duke Ragan.







Nima wedding turns bloody:



This was a sad event, as a wedding meant for celebration ended up with a young lady being murdered through no fault of hers. Shots were fired as part of the jubilation and that’s how the life of this young lady was ended.







Actress Moesha Boudong repents:



After an encounter with Christ, the actress, Moesha Boudong sold all her properties and took to preaching the message of repentance.







NPP Delegates Conference:



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its annual National Delegates Conference in Kumasi in December to do a review of the party’s performance as well as plan for the future.













Toyota, Suzuki vehicle Assembly Plant commissioned in Ghana:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a Toyota and Suzuki vehicle assembly plant in Ghana as part of efforts to create employment for the youth.















Parliamentarians go ‘gaga’ over E-levy approval:



The budget reading was over and it was time for the debate but both sides of the house, Minority and Majority had their reservations. Majority wanted the budget approved, Minority members wanted it disapproved and so it happened – there was a fight!























Agradaa, Owusu Bempah feud:



Pastor Owusu Bempah and some of his colleagues stormed the house of repented priestess, Nana Agradaa after she called their bluff.







And of course the year did not end without all the fun-packed activities in December to mark the Yuletide.



There was Gyakie’s live experience, EL’s Bar 6 Concert, Stonebwoy’s Bhim concert, Samini’s Xperience Concert, Shatta Wale’s Freedom Concert, Okyeame Kwame’s Hiplife Party, Sarkodie’s Rapperholic, Afrochella and R2Bee' show.



























