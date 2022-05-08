0
Menu
News

2022 Aboakyer Festival receives corporate support

1.21471090 MTN donated airtime and other items in kind towards the festival

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: GNA

MTN-Ghana has donated assorted Drink hampers, souvenirs, airtime of GH¢500.00 and GH¢10,000.00 cash to the Effutu Traditional Council as its contribution towards the celebration of the 2022 Aboakyer Festival.

The festival is being celebrated on the theme: “Together we build the road to a progressive society”.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager of South-West Business District of the MTN who made the presentation at Neenyi Ghartey's VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area's palace, reaffirmed the Company's commitment to ensure the sustenance of festivals to grow tourism in the country.

The support was also to assist the Council to revamp activities of the festival after the devastating effect presentation.

Mr Nyarko stated that to provide distinct customer experience during the festival, an experience center will be set up to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience.

Additionally, SIM Card registration will be on-going to enable people register their sim cards while having fun.

Neenyi Ghartey thanked MTN for the support which he indicated, will facilitate the celebration.

The Aboakyer festival, a unique tradition of the people of Winneba is one of the leading festivals in the country, celebrated every first week of May to unite the people and foster development.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief