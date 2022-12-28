‘2022 Best MP’ Afenyo to lead NPP one day — Rev. Charles Owusu prophesies

MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Ahead of the much-awaited new year prophecies from Rev. Owusu Bempah, his junior pastor, Rev. Charles Owusu, has released a serious prophecy about the MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin.

According to Rev. Charles Owusu, Afenyo Markin is one of the most important persons in the NPP who are likely to lead the party in the future.



Rev. Charles Owusu made his prophecy on live radio on Asempa FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, after the Effutu MP was ranked the best-performing Member of Parliament for the year 2022 in a survey.



"If he continues the way he is going, I will not be surprised he (Afenyo) will lead the NPP one day. His human relations and hard work for the government are outstanding…. I have only met him once, but I can say that if he is patient and continues this way, he may lead the NPP. Yes, I am serious."



Rev. Charles Owusu revealed how he received an 11 p.m. call from Afenyo Markin for a meeting at 12 a.m. over some information the Deputy Majority Leader needed in Parliament.



"I got there to meet him at around 12 a.m. and it appeared he was just starting work," Rev. Owusu revealed.

The Asempa FM Ekosii Sen team crowned Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin the best-performing MP for the year 2022.



Many people know Charles Owusu as a politician and activist associated with the late Sir John.



But in the middle of this year, Charles Owusu was ordained as a man of God in a colorful ceremony at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, led by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the church.



Anointing him with oil, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah empowered him with the word of God and hoped that their ministries would be blessed with the fruit of souls.