2022 Budget: Here's how the government wants to make Ghana an entrepreneurial nation

Ken Ofori-Atta is presenting the 2022 budget before parliament

The 2022 budget is themed on entrepreneurship



Acting President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not present at the reading



The government of the day intends to transform the country into a nation focused on entrepreneurship, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated.



Reading the 2022 Economic Policy and Budget Statement in parliament, the minister explained plans that the government has put in place to ensure that this becomes a reality.



He added that this budget, on the theme, "Building a Sustainable Entrepreneurial Nation: Fiscal Consolidation and Job Creation," has been intentionally drafted to achieve this target.



"This Budget is intentional about building a sustainable entrepreneurial nation through fiscal consolidation and job creation. This may be an uncomfortable transition, but we are people who think deeply, and we must progress and become people who also make things for ourselves and the World. We must embrace this challenge of becoming a vibrant entrepreneurial nation," he said.

He continued to explain some of the government's initiatives led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, intends to implement in this regard.



"Mr Speaker, this budget is redefining our development paradigm by focusing on the private sector, particularly on entrepreneurship development. We will build an entrepreneurial nation by aggressively implementing programmes that empower the majority of our young people to exploit their God-given talents to take risks and become job creators instead of job seekers.



"In the pursuit of this objective, we will address the challenges our existing and aspiring entrepreneurs face. These challenges include access to credit and finance, regulatory and tax burden, lack of skills as well as mentorship. We will do this while intensifying our efforts to support the private sector to expand and create jobs," he said.



