2022 Budget: I’m storming parliament again – Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has hinted he will be in parliament today despite the majority opposition to his presence in the House.

He revealed this in an interaction with Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



“I’m on my way to parliament. I have every right as a citizen of this country to be there if I want to. Parliament is a House of Commons[Ordinary people]. It’s our representatives who have been elected to occupy the Chamber and bid our interest in parliament,” he noted.



The majority walked out of parliament after the Speaker’s decision not to grant their demand to expel the NDC General Secretary from the public gallery on Friday. This was after the Speaker had asked the Minister of Finance and other Ministers out of the chamber of Parliament.



However, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted he was within law to sit at the public gallery other than the Lobby to observe proceedings as a citizen.



He told Kasapa 102.5 Fm that there is no way the minority will soften their stance should the 2022 Budget remain in its current form.

“Our concerns are pointed at engagement. Mandela said: If you don’t want to shift your position don’t go for negotiation.



“They will suffer if they’re not ready to reach a middle-ground with Ghanaians on the 2022 Budget. If you think you alone understand what constitutes national interest, you’ll fail no matter what you do”



The Minority wants the government to withdraw the Agyapa deal and suspend the proposed 1.75% e-levy. The Minority has also advocated for proper reconstruction of paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum.



In addition to these, the Minority wants government to review the benchmark value for imports as well as provide for the Keta tidal waves disaster among others.



It is however unclear if a revised budget would be presented today or Parliament will use its own processes to deal with the matter.