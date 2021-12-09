2022 Budget: In all you do, put Ghana first - Allotey Jacobs tells MPs to stop 'misbehaving'

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has urged the Members of Parliament (MPs) to place Ghana first in all they do.

He expressed concerns over the conduct of the MPs in Parliament.



The MPs, both Majority and Minority, have been altercating about budget.



The Minority argues the budget won't favour Ghanaians but the Majority believes this budget is one that will remedy Ghana's economic situation.



Also, there was drama at Parliament following the Majority's approval of the budget as some members of the Minority disagreeing with the Majority's position caused chaos in the House.



Allotey Jacobs reminded the Parliamentarians of their duties to their constituents and why they elected them to represent them in the Legislative House.

''Immediately you enter into Parliament, Ghana first!'', he exclaimed and cautioned them to stop misbehaving.



"People are flexing their muscles. They want us to see they are militants, tough guys . . . sometimes some people foolishly will come out that we don't like our country and that they are going to reside abroad like it's their country . . . Ghana is our own. Ghana is our own country, we can't go nowhere else . . . we should think about Ghana first," he said.



He further called on them not to do things for their parochial interest, saying, "we are making progress. That's what should have motivated us to help and move this country forward because at the end of the day, whether your party is in power or not, it will be the Midas touch''.



Allotey Jacobs made these comments while discussing the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Akufo-Addo government during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning.



