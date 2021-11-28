2022 Budget Rejection: Go to court if you think otherwise – NDC MP to Majority

Clement Apaak is MP for Builsa South Constituency

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency Dr Clement Apaak says the parliamentary exercise on Friday, November 26, leading to the rejection of the 2022 budget, was lawful.

The exercise, done in the absence of the Majority after its members staged a walkout prior to voting, has been tagged “an illegality” by some elements sympathetic to the government, particularly Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



In a press conference on Friday, November 26, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, rejected the whole process and said it was in direct contravention of the Standing Orders of the legislature.



He, therefore, announced that the right thing will be done “in the fullness of time”.



But reacting to this, Dr Apaak wrote on Saturday, November 27: “If Gabby and co think otherwise, and have any issues with the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings, leading to the rejection, they should go to court.”



Find the full write-up below:



2022 Rejected Budget And Matters Arising

Parliament rejected the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP 2022 budget lawfully. Ignore desperate effusions and rants intended to divert attention by the NPP, and its M.Ps. If Gabby and co think otherwise, and have any issues with the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings, leading to the rejection, they should go to court.



Truth is that while we the NDC had our bankable 137 by 8am, charged and ready to vote against the budget in the interest of Ghanaians, they were busy flying in some on thier side from outside the shores of Ghana. This is why they delayed proceedings by absenting themselves from the Chamber for hours. Even with this, they couldn’t get two of thier members.



Simply put, they didn’t have the numbers to defend thier HOPELESS budget and they knew it. Their final plot after having failed to get all 137 on thier side was to push the vote to Tuesday so that they could get thier 137 members. This failed, and so they walked out using the General Mosquito as a cover.



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South