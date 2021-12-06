2022 Budget: Remove Ashaiman MP from 20–member committee resolving standoff – Editor

Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, believes the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, does not deserve to be a part of the 20-member committee set up to resolve the stalemate over the 2022 budget.

He noted that the MP, Ernest Norgbey has displayed a behaviour uncharacteristic of a legislator, making him a wrong choice for the committee.



Parliament has set up a 20-member Committee to resolve the stalemate over the 2022 Budget. According to them, recent developments in the House do not augur well for the country’s parliamentary democracy and the need to build consensus.



“My request is that the Ashaiman MP should be removed from the 20-member committee because his conduct and behaviour don’t represent someone who deserves to be on such a decision-making committee. His actions were just not proper,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, snatched the seat of the Speaker of Parliament after confusion broke out in the House on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

There was chaos in Parliament after the sit-in Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu gave a ruling which didn’t favour the Minority Caucus.



While there was heckling, shouting and shoving from members of both sides, the Ashaiman MP walked straight to the place where the Speaker sits and dragged the chair towards the Minority section of the House.



Some Marshals of Parliament had to intervene to restore the chair to its original position.