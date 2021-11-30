2022 Budget Statement: Your reason for staging a walk-out was disgusting – Majority told

Majority caucus staged a walkout after budget was rejected

Editor of WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, has described the majority’s walk-out from parliament during the voting on 2022 Budget Statement as “disgusting.”

The voting on the Budget statement was characterized by drama as the majority walked out even before the voting began. The majority staged a walk-out after a failed attempt to have the Speaker direct the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, out of the Public gallery.



Reacting to this development, David told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “The reason the majority cited for walking out of the house was so disgusting. There was an issue of voting and I don’t know the rules very well but I understand it was necessary that when such votes were being done and counting will happen no other members except the MPs were to be on the floor.



That is the reason the speaker cited for asking the finance minister to leave the chamber and upon leaving the chamber, the majority were looking for excuses they could not find. They then pointed to the gallery and said Asiedu Nketia must leave. It was so disgusting for a whole majority caucus to behave the way they behaved.”



David, noted that despite this embarrassing situation, Ghanaians were happy with the outcome of the vote in parliament on Friday. “Ghanaians are happy though that at least they have been listened to for the first time by parliament who are the true representatives of the people,” he added.



Background

Parliament has voted against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the government.



This was after the House concluded a debate on the Budget on Friday evening, November 26, 2021 and the Majority side walked out of the Chamber. Through the voice vote, the House rejected the Budget when the Speaker asked the question, a few minutes to 8pm on Friday.



Meanwhile, the Majority Caucus has asked Ghanaians to disregard reports concerning the rejection of the 2022 budget by Parliament.



According to the Majority, the action is illegal and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“For the record, the acts of the Minority and the decision of the Speaker to endorse it, constitute an unconstitutionality and an illegality and should be disregarded, as same is void and of no effect whatsoever,” part of the statement by the majority read.