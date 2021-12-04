2022 Budget: Tyranny of the Minority will never be allowed to stand - Napo

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, has sought to tell the rationale of the Minority in Parliament behind their rejection of the 2022 budget and Economic Policy presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, which forecasts the policies of the government for the citizenry.

The Minority, last Friday, rejected the budget after the Majority staged a walkout from Parliament.



However, the majority, on Tuesday, November 30, quashed the decision of the Minority by approving the budget through a majority vote.



Tackling the Minority's position on the budget, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo, disclosed that the Minority is bent on opposing the budget because they thirst to return to power.



He cautioned Ghanaians not to believe anything the Minority says or does saying, "interpret every single action and decision they do that they are fighting for 2024".

"Tyranny of the Minority will never be allowed to stand. Respect for the Minority, I will say, should be supreme but tyranny of the Minority will never be allowed," he assured the citizenry.



He also charged the goverment to remain focused and not be moved by the Minority's opposition.



He said, " . . if you are an NPP member/supporter, this is not the time to be speaking English. English doesn't cast vote. The people of Kumasi are waiting to vote for whoever is becoming Nana Addo's successor, so they want us to rectify their electricity problem for them to cast a good ballot''.



