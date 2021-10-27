2022 Budget to be presented before Parliament on November 17

Ken Ofori-Atta delivering the 2020 budget statement before parliament

The Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has announced that the Finance Minister will, on November 17, 2021, present the 2022 budget before Parliament.

He made this known while presenting the business of the House for their third sitting of the Eight Parliament today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



He described the third sitting as a budget sitting since, after the presentation, they would be going on recess on December 17, 2021, for the Christmas and New Year break.



He also revealed that some 58 bills have been advertised for consideration before the House.



He said the House would not have enough time to consider all the bills before the budget presentation.



He, therefore, urged the Ministers and various committees to be very proactive in the advertised bills and begin to work towards them so when they present it before the House, MPs will deliberate on them expeditiously.

”Mr. Speaker, this meeting, is a budget meeting. The budget is going to be introduced, on November 17, 2021, and exactly one month after the introduction of the budget, Parliament will proceed on recess December 17, 2021. What it means is that we have very little time at our disposal.”



He said Parliament should spend at least eight weeks interrogating the budget, but they don’t have the luxury of time for that since they would be limited to four weeks.



He asked the various committees to work with the various ministries on their allocations for the budget diligently so it would not be difficult for the House to approve the budget.



