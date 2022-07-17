39
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a keenly contested national election held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new National Executive Committee members.

Over 6,000 delegates voted at the National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.

Some big-wigs lost their positions to new ones while others maintained their positions and the rest won other portfolios.

The newly elected National Executive Committee members were sworn in on Sunday, July 17.

They are;

Stephen Ntim - National Chairman

Danquah Smith Buttey - 1st Vice Chairman

Rita Asobayire - 2nd Vice Chairman

Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

Justin Frimpong Koduah - General Secretary

Henry Nana Boakye - National Organiser

Kate Gyamfua - National Women Organiser

National Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

National Youth Organiser - Salam Mohammed Mustafa

Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena

Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the elected national chairman who has contested the position five times, in his victory speech promised to cherish the National Chairman position and do what is required of him according to the party’s rules and regulations.

“The new National Executive [Committee] will work assiduously for the party to win election 2024 in conjunction with our Parliamentary party, i.e our Members of Parliament and our Diasporan party, our members in the foreign countries.



“It’s been 20 long years of wandering in the wilderness before clinching this position as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and I assure you that after 20 years of labouring in the wilderness before getting into this path, I’m going to cherish the chairmanship position.



“I will value the chairmanship position and I will make sure that it will be a unique position that will remain enviable for anybody in the party to aspire to,” the national chairman stressed.

