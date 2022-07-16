2022 Delegates Conference: NPP female executive loses cool, threatens to slap panelist on air

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Jennifer Oforiwaa Prempeh, widely known as Jennifer Queen has done it again, this time she was engaged in a fight that almost degenerated to exchange of blows with a fellow NPP panelist, one Abdul Alhassan, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is not actually the first time Jennifer Queen has threatened to or actually beaten up a fellow party member in a fight.



On Angel TV Live broadcast from the Accra Sports Stadium, Jennifer Queen and Abdul Alhassan who were guests on the show supporting different aspirants had the conversation heated.



Jennifer Queen said Alhassan was deliberately provocative so that he will use her name to “trend” which didn’t go down well with her fellow party man.



In the exchange of words, she called him riffraff and he also accused her of bleaching while the hosts tried to separate them after Jennifer threatened to “slap” Alhassan hard which made him attempt to approach her with a slap first.



The trend Jennifer Queen feared appears to have come to pass as the video is going viral.



Dome Pillar 2 slap on New Year Day

On New Year’s Day 2020, Jennifer Queen allegedly beat up one Jade Agnes Aggie Eshun at a drink up on Wednesday 1st January 2020 at Dome pillar 2, K Boat Junction near Heart of Lions.



The confusion allegedly broke out when Jennifer Queen reportedly lost her cool during the party and slapped the other lady Aggie Eshun to the shock of other guests at the party.



Sources then said there were already simmering tensions because Aggie Eshun had earlier questioned the level of education of Queen.



Queen approached her victim (Jade Agie Eshun) who was on phone and said: ‘Aggie, I want to talk to you’.







She responded that she was on phone but Jennifer Queen insisted on speaking to her,” a source said at the time.

When the victim cut short her call, the NPP executive Queen confronted her on why she claimed she (Jennifer Queen) had not attended school.



Before she could utter a word, she was subjected to hefty slaps to the amazement of other guests as to what could be happening.



It is not immediately known if she already had a grudge with her opponent, identified as Jade Ashun and believed to also be a member of the NPP.



