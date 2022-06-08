2022 Fetu Afahye launched

Fetu Afahye launch

This year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye of the people of Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region, has been launched on the theme, "Making Cape Coast Great Again; Through Education, Tourism and Development."

The event was heralded with the presence of the clergy, imams, traditional leaders, members of parliament, MMDCEs as well as heads of institutions.



This year's event focuses on the revamping of the central lifestyle and unification process of Oguaaman development, some of which is to lead the development agenda of the region which was begun by the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan.

This year's Afahye, to be celebrated in September, has been targeted at developing Central Region and making it live again after the COVID-19 which hampered the 2020-2021 celebrations.



The preparation of the 2022 Central Expo to be held from the 23rd to 30th of July this year, is also underway.