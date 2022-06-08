0
Menu
News

2022 Fetu Afahye launched

Fetu Afahye Launch Fetu Afahye launch

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

This year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye of the people of Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region, has been launched on the theme, "Making Cape Coast Great Again; Through Education, Tourism and Development."

The event was heralded with the presence of the clergy, imams, traditional leaders, members of parliament, MMDCEs as well as heads of institutions.

This year's event focuses on the revamping of the central lifestyle and unification process of Oguaaman development, some of which is to lead the development agenda of the region which was begun by the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan.

This year's Afahye, to be celebrated in September, has been targeted at developing Central Region and making it live again after the COVID-19 which hampered the 2020-2021 celebrations.

The preparation of the 2022 Central Expo to be held from the 23rd to 30th of July this year, is also underway.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash