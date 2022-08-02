2022 MEST Africa Challenge underway

Entries will be accepted till 30th August 2022

Source: MEST Africa

MEST Africa has officially announced the opening of applications for the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge.

Pre-seed to seed stage technology startups in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa are invited to apply to participate in the regional competitions to be held in these countries in October this year.



Two finalists will be selected from each country to participate in the final Demo Day Pitch event to be held in Accra, Ghana for the ultimate prize of $50,000 in equity.



Entries will be accepted till 30th August 2022 through the competition’s online portal.



Speaking on the 2022 edition of the competition, MEST Africa’s Director of Portfolio, Melissa Nsiah said, “We are excited to bring back this competition to give more African Startups a platform to showcase and build on their unique value in an era where African startups and innovations are taking center stage and gaining global recognition and investments. We look forward to an invigorating season that will increase the drive towards building better business in Africa.”



Run by pan-African training program, seed fund, incubator and hub, MEST Africa, the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) is Africa’s go-to pitch competition for technology startups looking to get to the next level of their growth journey. The challenge provides a stage for technology start-ups to raise funding, build industry networks and gain international visibility that would serve them well in growing and expanding their businesses.

The competition has received thousands of applications from around the continent since its inception. It has spotlighted and impacted the growth of winning startups such as Tanzania’s Kilimo Fresh, Ghana’s OZE, South Africa’s Snode Technologies, Kenya’s Waya Waya, and Nigeria’s Accounteer.



Learn more and apply here before the 30th August 2022.



Eligibility Criteria for MAC 2022:



● Pre-seed or seed-stage (have raised $100k total or less cumulatively since inception)



● Currently generating revenue

● Can demonstrate traction in one or more of the five MAC Markets (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal)



● Has been in operation for 2 years or less



● Tech-enabled (software company)



● Industry agnostic



● Any business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, B2G etc...)

Key benefits of the program:



● Funding of up to $50,000



● Perk prizes from MEST Strategic Partners



● Global visibility



● Build your networks

● Professional coaching



● Mentorship from experts



● Join the global MEST Community for lifetime benefits