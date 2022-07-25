2022 Mid-Year Budget: Minority MPs chant calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to resign

The leadership of the Minority in parliament

The Members of Parliament on the Minority side have chanted calls for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign.

The call by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs is not new as there have been many calls for his resignation or for his sacking over what people have termed his poor management of the economy.



Chanting intermittent calls during his presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in parliament, some of the NDC MPs called out for the minister to step aside from his position.



The Parliament of Ghana is hosting the Ken Ofori-Atta, pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Although there have been many calls for his resignation, the Minister of Finance has indicated that he would do no such thing.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Annual National Delegates’ Conference in Accra on July 16, he said, “I will not resign.”



According to him, resigning at this time can be likened to an abandonment of children by a father.

“It is almost like telling a father to resign from his children because he is changed his mind. There are times that decisions have to be made for the survival of a country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID or the Ukraine war occur which are not typical, it does change the environment, and sensible people will change their minds,” Ofori-Atta added.



