2022 Mid-Year Budget review: I expect another funeral announcement - A.B.A. Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, has said he does not expect anything new from the Finance Minister at the impending Mid-Year Budget review in Parliament today.

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to make the presentation before Parliament in a few hours.



But the Sagnarigu MP said the Minister has nothing new to offer, likening the review to a "funeral announcement".



To A.B.A Fuseini, Ofori-Atta has woefully failed Ghanaians and has thrown the country's economy into "shambles".



When asked by GhanaWeb's Nimatu Atouyese about his expectations, he said, "I don't expect anything other than another funeral announcement."

Meanwhile, there have been several calls by critics and opposition to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked.



However, the MP alleged that the finance minister has not been sacked because President Akufo-Addo is afraid of him.



"He does not need to be anywhere close to the House. This is a man who has supervised the worse economy that this country has ever experienced. He inherited an economy that was working, and today he is leading an economy that is in the worst of shapes."



He added, "I was not coming to Parliament with the expectation that I will meet Ken Ofori-Atta here. He should have been sacked. He has not been sacked because he is a tin god in NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo is afraid of him, he cannot sack him," he said.