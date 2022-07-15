0
Menu
News

2022 Mid-year budget review rescheduled to July 25

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta12121212 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minster to speak on Ghana’s economy

Parliament to host Ken Ofori-Atta

Parliament to adjourn sine die on July 28

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will on July 25, present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government and Supplementary Estimate for the 2022 Financial Year to Parliament.

This is pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonus, who announced in parliament on Friday said members of parliament would be allowed to make brief statements on the presentation scheduled for July 26, 2022.

The leadership, he added, will be granted the opportunity to make their concluding submissions on the budget statement on July 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the house is expected to adjourn sine die on July 28, 2022, barring any unforeseen developments.

The early adjournment is to enable the Speaker, members and leadership of the House to participate in a statutory international meeting slated between the last week of July to August.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know