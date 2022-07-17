2022 NPP Conference: Bawumia loyalists dominate National Executive Election

The new leadership of the party will attempt to break the 8 in 2024

Men and women believed to be staunch supporters of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have dominated the NPP National Executives, following yesterday's national executive elections.

Just like the constituency and regional level elections recently, the national executive election was held with a focus on the upcoming Presidential primaries, and most of the candidates who competed for same positions were known Bawumia supporters, with a few belonging to other camps.



Interestingly, the unbreakable trend of Bawumia supporters winning big continued, as those belonging to the other camps lost out big.



Out of 14 positions contested, fortunately, it is safe to say that Team Bawumia comfortably swept almost all the positions, with most of the losers even being Bawumia supporters.



For example in the hotly-contested General Secretary race, both the winner, Justin Kodua Frempong and the defeated incumbent, John Boadu are strong supporters of the Vice President.



Other positions in which two or more known Bawumia loyalists competed among themselves were: the National Organiser, which Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) defeated Titus Glover, the National Youth Organiser which Salam Mustapha defeated three others and the National Nasara Coordinator, which Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa defeated other known Bawumia loyalists.

Other known Bawumia supporters who sealed national executive positions included the popular National Women's Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, who retained her seat with a landslide victory.



For the three Vice Chairmanship positions, most of those who vied for the slots are known Bawumia supporters and three of them carried the day. They are: Danquah Smith Buttey 1st National Vice Chairman, Rita Talata Asobayire 2nd National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masahudu Osman, 3rd National Vice Chairman, with Dr. Charles Dwamena, another Bawumia loyalist picking the treasurer position.



One position whose outcome was never in doubt was the chairmanship race, which serial contender, Stephen Ntim finally won.



Party sources confirm the calm and affable newly-elected Chairman has a long-standing relationship with the Vice President, and he is expected to bring his wealth of experience in politics to bear and spearhead the NPP through the election process for a new leader.



The stage is now set for flagbearership race following the successful completion of the executive elections, right from the grassroot level to the top.

One thing that has been so clear throughout the NPP internal election process is the great appeal enjoyed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu.



It is really interesting that men and women who are his supporters dominated the contests and won decisively throughout the constituencies, regional, external branches and the national.



Party insiders believe the party, especially its powerful grassroot members, have spoken decisively through the internal elections to indicate the direction they want for the party’s flagbearership race for the next general elections in 2024.