2022 NPP Conference: Gabby, other members arrive at Sports Stadium

Some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for the annual National Delegates Conference of the party.

They include Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum.



In the case of Gabby Otchere-Darko, he was mobbed by party members and some executives of the party, as he made his way for the stands of the stadium when GhanaWeb’s lens captured him.



Spotting a striped long-sleeved shirt with all the colours of the NPP (red, blue, and yellow), Gabby is expected to join the over 6000 delegates of the party who will cast their votes at the stadium.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are also expected to grace the occasion.



This election, described as a crucial one, especially since the party looks to break the 8 in the political history of the country, will see all 10 executive positions up for election.

In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.



The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



Watch how delegates sprayed cash on a poet who was serenading the incumbent General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu:







