2022 SONA: 'There will be no school age, football age' - Akufo-Addo on essence of Ghana Card

Ghana card

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the National Identification card also known as Ghana Card has "finally been integrated into our everyday lives".

He said this while delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30.



The Births and Deaths Registry according to him, is finally being digitized to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have.



"Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die, and be buried, without any record of his or her existence. The operations of the Births and Deaths registry are finally being digitised to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have," President Akufo-Addo.

He, therefore, emphasized that every child born in this country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life.



"There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the aame as the details on a drivinf licence, a passport and yes, on our tax identification," he told parliament.



