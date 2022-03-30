2022 SONA: What Akufo-Addo said about the passage of the E-Levy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President says he is happy E-Levy got passed

E-Levy will contribute significantly to revenue generation – Akufo-Addo



Passage of E-Levy was illegal - Haruna Iddrisu



Before the State of the Nations Address (SoNA), parliament passed the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) with only members of the majority caucus present because the minority walked out on the proceedings before the consideration of the Bill.



In his presentation at the SoNA, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his excitement at the passage of the E-Levy bill.



According to the president, the passage of the Bill, which has been in the House for over five months, was very important because it will help the government get the needed revenue to implement its policies and programmes.

“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the e-levy.



“I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible,” he said.



Meanwhile, the minority caucus in parliament has indicated that the passage of the E-Levy is illegal and that it will file a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to reverse its passage.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that the passage of the Bill was illegal, citing the lack of quorum.



According to the minority leader, the House did not have the numbers to decide on the passage of the Bill, for which reason he believes the recent Supreme Court ruling has been violated.

“The House had less than 137 in the chamber. They only proceeded in illegal business,” he said.



Watch the president address the nations below:



