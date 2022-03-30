2022 SoNA: Agenda 111 to create 68,200 jobs - Akufo-Addo

0
Wed, 30 Mar 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that the Agenda 111 Project will create nearly 34,000 jobs in the construction sector.

He also indicated that the project would also allow some 34,300 workers in the health sector to get jobs.

"It is an ambitious project which must and will be done, and will create some thirty-three thousand, nine hundred (33,900) jobs for construction workers, and, on completion, some thirty-four thousand, three hundred (34,300) jobs for health workers," he said.

This was contained in the president's 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to parliament.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave an over-one-hour long address on the state of the nation, where he spoke about a number of issues, including the recently passed Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), the qualification of Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, and issues surrounding coup scares in the country.

