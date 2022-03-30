2022 SoNA: Akufo-Addo not committed to fighting corruption, he used the word corruption once – MP

Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not committed to fighting corruption.



According to Murtala, despite the menace of corruption in the country, the president used the word 'corruption' only once in his 2022 State of the Nation Address, and did not outline any measure to curb it, something he said showed his lack of commitment to fighting the menace.



The MP (Member of Parliament), who said this in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb added that, the institutions government had put in place to fight corruption are failing because they are not well resourced.



“Akufo-Addo used the word corruption once and he did tell us how he was going to fight corruption… you would come to one conclusion, that Mr. Haruna Iddrisu was right that the President is running away from the word, corruption,” he said.

“What happened to the Special Prosecutor? The Special Prosecutor they appointed for which reason they want to tell us that they went beyond NPP and they appointed an NDC person, how did he describe the President? He described the President as the mother serpent for corruption.



“ … even the current Special Prosecutor himself lamented publicly over the ingredients that would aid him to execute his responsibility fairly, sincerely and honestly. Since that ingredient deliberately is not given to him, what is the guarantee that the President is ready to fight corruption?” he questioned.



His comments follow President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's indications about government measures put in place to help fight the menace of corruption in Ghana.



According to the president, the measures have helped increase the ability of the state to help fight the menace of corruption and crime in the country.



“Mr. Speaker, whilst on the subject of law enforcement, the passage of the Right to Information Act, the Witness Protection Act, the amendment of the Criminal Offences Act, and other laws have enhanced significantly, the capacity of the State in the fight against corruption,” he said.