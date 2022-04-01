2022 SoNA: Akufo-Addo's speech is more reconciliatory - Asiedu Nketia

Source: GNA

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) delivered to Parliament looked more reconciliatory.

Speaking to the press at Parliament House in Accra, Mr Asiedu Nketia noted that the President sounded reconciliatory in his SoNA.



"He has accepted it for the first time that the nation's economy was in serious crisis. And that the people in the nation should come together to help resolve the situation." Mr Asiedu Nketia said.



He reiterated that it was refreshing the President acknowledged both the opposition NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for contributing to national development.



However, Mr Asiedu Nketia was quick to say that the President was not doing enough in his fight against corruption; adding that the President saying that he had allocated funds to anti-corruption agencies, was not enough.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also criticized the President for saying that the Government's flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs was performing well.



The General Secretary said if the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative was doing well, Ghana would not be importing cassava.



He also criticized the Government for not doing much in roads construction.



