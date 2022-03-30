6
2022 SoNA: I’ve built more roads in five years than any government in history – Akufo-Addo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said in his 2022 State of the Nation Address to parliament on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 that: “It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement”.

“I know that the word ‘unprecedented’ is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully”, the President said.

According to him, “In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved, and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana”.

“Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years”, the President reported.

“Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated”.

“I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country”.

