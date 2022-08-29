0
2022 WASSCE: Strive for independent work – GES to candidates

Wassce Candidate.jpeg File photo of students sitting for exams

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged candidates writing this year’s West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to be extra conscious of activities that may undermine the integrity of the examination.

The written papers for this year’s WASSCE begin today, Monday, 29 August at all the 775 designated centers across the country.

In a goodwill message to the 422, 883 candidates, the GES encouraged them to prepare well and strive for independent work and depend on their abilities.

“Candidates should also be mindful of the implications of misconducts during the examinations which could lead to suspension and cancellation of results and the negative impact that development might have on their prospects,” a statement from the GES said.

