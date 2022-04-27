2022 World Malaria Day: Krowor recorded no deaths in 2021 - Municipal Dir of Health Services

The MP for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, donated some items to mark the day

The Krowor Municipal Health Directorate has stated that in 2021, there were no deaths recorded from malaria cases although there were over 2000 people who tested positive for the disease in the year under review.

According to Dr. Seli Deh, the Municipal Director of Health Services for Krowor, while malaria affects everyone, children under 5 years and pregnant women continue to be at the greatest risk.



She made this known while speaking during the 2022 World Malaria Day in the district.



April 25 is celebrated globally as World Malaria Day, where the day is used to recount the successes and challenges in the fight against malaria across the world.



The Krowor Municipal Health Directorate celebrated the day at the Old Traditional Council under the theme “Advance equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria,” raising awareness for the urgent need for action to eliminate the disease.



“The municipality adheres strictly to the Test, Treat and Track (3T) Policy of the Ghana Health Service which ensures that all suspected malaria cases are tested, treated and tracked,” Dr. Seli Deh said.

The immediate-past MDHS for Krowor, Dr. Afua Asante Twumasi, who was the chairperson for the occasion, said malaria is an entirely preventable disease and encouraged the community members, especially pregnant mothers, to seek early treatment to prevent complications whenever they have the disease.



She also congratulated Eric Bessah, the Municipal Malaria Focal Person for championing malaria prevention in the municipality.



The MP for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who graced the occasion, also reiterated the need for the community members to keep their surroundings clean, and to sleep in Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) as a preventive measure.



She also donated 44 adult and baby weighing scales to support CHPS activities in the municipality.



The celebrations ended with a health screening exercise.













