2022 World Teachers’ Day: Government urged to empower teachers

File photo

The Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba, has asked government to empower Ghanaian Teachers.

This statement by the NAGRAT Vice President is in line with the commemoration World Teachers’ Day 2022 held annually on October 5 to celebrate all teachers around the globe.



The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The transformation of education begins with teachers”.



The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.



The annual World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.



Read Also: World Teachers’ Day: “Best Teachers deserve scholarships” – NAGRAT

World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated globally, is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI).



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Jacob Anaba called on government and the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaian teachers are empowered in their line of work.



According to Jacob Anaba, if teachers are empowered, they will inspire and encourage students to be confident and offer solutions when the need arises.



“That is the agenda, so the teacher should be empowered to be able to embolden his or her students or pupils so that they will be confident enough to ask the relevant questions and to offer solutions when the need arises,” Jacob Anaba told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.