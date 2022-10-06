0
Menu
News

2022 World Teachers’ Day: Government urged to empower teachers

World Teachers Day File photo

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba, has asked government to empower Ghanaian Teachers.

This statement by the NAGRAT Vice President is in line with the commemoration World Teachers’ Day 2022 held annually on October 5 to celebrate all teachers around the globe.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The transformation of education begins with teachers”.

The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The annual World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.

Read Also: World Teachers’ Day: “Best Teachers deserve scholarships” – NAGRAT

World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated globally, is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI).

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Jacob Anaba called on government and the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaian teachers are empowered in their line of work.

According to Jacob Anaba, if teachers are empowered, they will inspire and encourage students to be confident and offer solutions when the need arises.

“That is the agenda, so the teacher should be empowered to be able to embolden his or her students or pupils so that they will be confident enough to ask the relevant questions and to offer solutions when the need arises,” Jacob Anaba told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: