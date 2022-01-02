2022, a year of overdose blessings — Apostle Donkor

Apostle Emmanuel O.K. Donkor

Source: GNA

Apostle Emmanuel O.K. Donkor, the Central West Territorial Apostle of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has assured Christians that this year would be parked with blessings.

Therefore, efforts to work harder to accelerate the development of the country should be the topmost priority of every Christian.



He said all must eschew evil, laziness, apathy and indiscipline and pursue all that was good to the glory of God and the nation.



Apostle Donkor, who is a former General Secretary of CACI, gave the exhortation at the watchnight service to usher in the New Year.



"As Christians, let us take advantage of the unique opportunity God has prepared for us, do His will and thank Him for giving us this good land as our heritage".



He said people should not allow political ideologies and inclinations to divide them and impede the socio-economic and political progression of the country.

Speaking on the topic; “The expectations of the righteous shall never be cut off,” he encouraged Christians not to give up no matter the tribulations they encountered.



“The devil can do all it could to destroy the righteous but the will of God will prevail in the end,” he said.



He charged them to always make good pronouncements on their lives, adding: “God acts when the righteous speaks.”



The congregants sang, danced and gave thanks to God for seeing them through 2021.



The service featured activities including poetry recitals, musical interludes, and testimonies.