2022 ‘agyenkwa’ budget was done lazily – David Tamakloe

David Tamakloe, Editor-In-Chief of Whatsup News portal

The Editor for the Whatsup News portal, David Tamakloe has hailed the Minority members of Parliament for rejecting the proposed 2022 national budget by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He regarded the budget as a lazy output by the Ministry of Finance as he believes less work and research went into the drafting of the proposed budget.



He stated that major concerns of Ghanaians needed to be considered in the draft, and as such expected the Keta Sea Defense project to be addressed by the Finance Minister in his submission.



“The issue of the Keta Tidal wave is a major worry to people and government as well. There has been the problem of relocating the people and the concerns that the government has failed to reach out to the affected regions, causing people to be upset by such behavior. There’s also been concern about NADMO not having enough resources to attend to the people as they normally would do. We were all expecting a solution for this situation would be incorporated into the budget".



"A government which was concerned about the life of its people would have done something about it as they did for other foreign countries. It reaffirms the narrative that the incumbent government is unperturbed with the concerns of that section of the country".

"Though they suggested the budget was prepared earlier than the disaster, other things that also happened before the disaster and during the disaster were highlighted in the budget. For want of politics, the government has done everything to ignore them,” Mr. Tamakloe told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Mr. Tamakloe further reiterated the issue of the e-levy could worsen the standard of living among Ghanaians and urged the NPP government to use other innovative means to improve the country’s revenue net as they promised during the elections campaign.



He again mentioned issues like unemployment and security should have been included in the budget and believe me despite its rejection, it still has done more harm.



“Even as the budget has been rejected, people have still lost their jobs. The budget which was supposed to resolve most difficult problems of Ghanaians, ended up creating lots of problems,” he added.